Biofrontera (BFRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

