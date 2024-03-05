Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $55.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $56.37 on Friday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

In other Biohaven news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

