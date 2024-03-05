Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.83 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.