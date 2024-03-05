BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.66 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 214.0% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 320,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

