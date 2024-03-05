BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 81,017 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
