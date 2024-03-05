BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.17. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 81,017 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.