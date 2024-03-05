BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXC. TheStreet cut BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

