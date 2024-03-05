Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.75.

BLX opened at C$28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.90. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

