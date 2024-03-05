BMO Capital Markets Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$37.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX

Boralex Trading Down 0.0 %

Boralex Company Profile

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,839. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$43.43.

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.