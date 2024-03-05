BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

