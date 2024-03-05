Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$355.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$355.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$304.46.

BYD stock opened at C$310.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$293.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$264.58. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

