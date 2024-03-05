BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,843,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $20,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.