Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
