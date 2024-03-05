Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

