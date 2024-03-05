Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BWB opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $205,656.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.