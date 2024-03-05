Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

