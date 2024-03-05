Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $59.33

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dine Brands Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $731.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.