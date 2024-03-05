Brokers Set Expectations for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

BURL opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

