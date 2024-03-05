Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

