Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $84.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.