Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.29.

BRKR stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

