BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,850,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

