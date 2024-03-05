BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,850,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of BFI stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.06.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
