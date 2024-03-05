Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Business First Bancshares worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $553.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

