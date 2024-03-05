BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

