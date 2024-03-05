C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 4.6 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.