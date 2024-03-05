C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $732.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

