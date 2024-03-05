Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.87

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.87 and traded as low as C$22.51. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) shares last traded at C$22.87, with a volume of 20,380 shares traded.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

