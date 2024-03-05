California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,318 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in PDD by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD stock opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

