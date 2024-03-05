California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,990 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

