California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Teleflex worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.9 %

Teleflex stock opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

