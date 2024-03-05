California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Aramark worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,204 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Shares of ARMK opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

