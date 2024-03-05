California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

