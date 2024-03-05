California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Burlington Stores worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BURL stock opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.26.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
