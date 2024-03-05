California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.