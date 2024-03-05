California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 239,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,918 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

