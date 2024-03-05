California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Roku worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,822. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

ROKU stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

