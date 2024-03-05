California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 5.5 %

MTN opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.