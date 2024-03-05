California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.31 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 677,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.98.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

