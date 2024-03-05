California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

