California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Repligen worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 271.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.76. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

