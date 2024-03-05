California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMN opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

