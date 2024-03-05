California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Juniper Networks worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,246 shares of company stock worth $7,867,170. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

