California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,302 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Robert Half worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

