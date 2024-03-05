California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,528 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Chesapeake Energy worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHK opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHK

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.