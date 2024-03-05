California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,241 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 48.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BXP opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

