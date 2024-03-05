California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,976 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of HF Sinclair worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

