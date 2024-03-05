California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,234 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.