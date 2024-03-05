California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,664 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Qorvo worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 444.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 36.7% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 324.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 216,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 165,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

