California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of WestRock worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

