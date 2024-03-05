California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $5,011,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Allegion by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 1.6 %

ALLE opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

