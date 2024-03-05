Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

