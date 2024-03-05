Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $43,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.45.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

